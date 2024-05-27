Monday, May 27, 2024
Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory amid cyclonic storm alert

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 27: The Kamrup Metro district administration on Monday issued a general advisory in the wake of the cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal, directing all response agencies, line departments and revenue circle officers to be on alert mode till June 1, 2024.

“The GMC, APDCL, health and family welfare, PHE, DFO (T), PWD (Roads), animal husbandry and veterinary and water resources departments of the district are to keep their teams on alert mode for immediate response as well as continuity of essential services,” the Kamrup Metro DC stated in the advisory.

“IWT (inland water transport)/revenue circle officers are asked to consider operationalisation of ferries/boats which are being operationalised in the Brahmaputra and other sub-tributaries as per the situation arises,” the DC stated.

On the other hand, the fishery department has been directed to take necessary action to keep a strict vigil on the fishing activities. “A mass alert dissemination drive is to be carried out among all fishermen in the riverine areas by the fishery department immediately,” the DC stated.

The DIPRO Kamrup Metropolitan will disseminate the alert of the cyclonic storm among the public as and when required.

The circle officers, with the help of local police stations, have been asked to conduct awareness generation against landslides through miking in the landslide vulnerable areas.

“All revenue circle officers are asked to convene circle level task force meetings immediately and ensure adequate preparedness of all the line departments under its jurisdiction for effective response as and when required,” the advisory read.

Moreover, all revenue circle officers have been directed to further identify the relief camps required and keep them ready for immediate sheltering of the affected people.

“The concerned line departments will assist the revenue circle officers for relief camp management if situation demands,” the DC said.

“The DTO, Kamrup Metropolitan will look after the matter related to the requirement of any recovery van, excavator, crane and other resources, etc.  The DFO, Kamrup (Metro) is requested to keep tree cutting teams at their disposal at readiness for clearing of uprooted trees, etc., due to the storm,” the DC stated.

On the other hand, the NDRF/SDRF have been asked to be in readiness for any eventuality. “Teams will be requisitioned accordingly as per requirement,” he said.

