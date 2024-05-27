Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam gears up for Cyclone Remal; heavy rain alert issued to districts

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, may 27: The Assam government has taken extensive measures to ensure safety of its citizens in the wake of the impending increase in rainfall and wind speeds owing to Cyclone Remal over north Bay of Bengal.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other Northeastern states on May 27 and 28.

Orange alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong while red alert (for extremely heavy rainfall) has been issued for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27.

Amidst the cyclone alert and heavy rain prediction, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has ramped up preparations along with other departments, agencies and district administration to face any eventualities arising out of heavy rainfall and winds.

Nodal officers from ASDMA and the revenue and disaster management department convened a series of meetings with all the district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) on Saturday to review the state of preparedness of the DDMAs for the situation that might arise out of the severe cyclonic storm Remal.

NDRF teams are already prepositioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh. The fire and emergency services (F&ES) headquarters have kept all SDRF teams and fire stations ready.

ASDMA has directed all the DDMAs to review the situation and, as per need, plying of boats may be regulated in the mainstream of Brahmaputra River on May 27 and 28, particularly in Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara-Mankachar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts and also Barak and Kusiara rivers in the Barak Valley districts.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has ensured the desiltation of major river channels such as Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu and Lakhimijan along with other major drains. Super sucker machines and pumps with additional manpower have been mobilised as well.

The GMC is also closely monitoring the areas which have faced waterlogging issues in the past like Hatigaon, Wireless, Sijubari, Chandmari, GNB Road and Rukminigaon among other flash flood-prone areas.

Further anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable population from the landslide-prone areas in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro), Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered.

The health department has alerted and necessary action regarding the availability of emergency medicine, health facilities staff and necessary communication as per SOP and the action plan for flood has been activated.

Meanwhile, the power department has formed a central monitoring team at the circle level for monitoring and quick response teams (QRTs) under a subdivision with a team leader for each QRT.

The forest department, along with the officials of DDMAs, had also served notices to the illegally-encroached areas and instructed the inhabitants to shift to safer zones.

The panchayat and rural development department has engaged community members for effective response and take the help of women SHGs as well.

On the other hand, the Assam PWD (public works department) will be keeping a close eye on ongoing construction activities and areas susceptible to landslides.

The irrigation department has also issued instructions to keep the regulator gates open to ensure the free flow of high flood water.

While all the government departments are fully geared up to deal with any situation, people in general have been advised to take all necessary precautions such as avoiding areas prone to water-logging, shifting to safer zones, storing ample stock of drinking water, essential food, including dry ration, besides listening to warning bulletins.

Previous article
Murder accused in police custody declared brought dead at MIMHANS
Next article
IIT-G inks pacts to support start-ups, promote entrepreneurship in NE
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory amid cyclonic storm alert

Guwahati, May 27: The Kamrup Metro district administration on Monday issued a general advisory in the wake of...
NATIONAL

IIT-G inks pacts to support start-ups, promote entrepreneurship in NE

Guwahati, May 27: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to...
MEGHALAYA

Murder accused in police custody declared brought dead at MIMHANS

Nongpoh, May 27: A man arrested by the Ri Bhoi Police for his suspected involvement in the brutal...
Health

India urgently needs stem cell donors to fight blood disorders, say experts

Shillong, May 27: India is urgently in need of stem cell donors to fight blood cancer that kills...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory amid cyclonic storm alert

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 27: The Kamrup Metro district administration on...

IIT-G inks pacts to support start-ups, promote entrepreneurship in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 27: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G)...

Murder accused in police custody declared brought dead at MIMHANS

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 27: A man arrested by the Ri...
Load more

Popular news

Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory amid cyclonic storm alert

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 27: The Kamrup Metro district administration on...

IIT-G inks pacts to support start-ups, promote entrepreneurship in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 27: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G)...

Murder accused in police custody declared brought dead at MIMHANS

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 27: A man arrested by the Ri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img