James Gunn unveils all-star writing team for DCU series Lanterns

In a thrilling update for DC Universe fans, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has shed light on the highly-anticipated series, Lanterns, currently in the works at Max. Taking to social media, Gunn confirmed the powerhouse team of writers behind the project, igniting excitement among comic enthusiasts worldwide. “Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof,” Gunn shared on Instagram. “A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception),” he added. (ANI)