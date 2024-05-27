Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

James Gunn unveils all-star writing team for DCU series Lanterns

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

In a thrilling update for DC Universe fans, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has shed light on the highly-anticipated series, Lanterns, currently in the works at Max. Taking to social media, Gunn confirmed the powerhouse team of writers behind the project, igniting excitement among comic enthusiasts worldwide. “Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof,” Gunn shared on Instagram. “A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception),” he added. (ANI)

Previous article
Nicki Minaj freed after paying fine post arrest for ‘drug possession’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Sunday said it does not want to collaborate with...
MEGHALAYA

Complaints led to ban on toll collection by Hima Sohra: DC

SHILLONG, May 26: The East Khasi Hills district administration said the order to ban the collection of tolls...
MEGHALAYA

Resident seeks action against proxy voting in JH village

SHILLONG, May 26: A resident of Pala village, Remington Paslein on Sunday urged the Returning Officer of Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

‘Remal’: Disaster management agencies in state on full alert

GUWAHATI/SHILLONG, May 26: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Meghalaya, forecasting severe weather conditions due...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on...

Complaints led to ban on toll collection by Hima Sohra: DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The East Khasi Hills district administration...

Resident seeks action against proxy voting in JH village

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: A resident of Pala village, Remington...
Load more

Popular news

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on...

Complaints led to ban on toll collection by Hima Sohra: DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The East Khasi Hills district administration...

Resident seeks action against proxy voting in JH village

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: A resident of Pala village, Remington...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img