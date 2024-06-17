Invigilators briefed on UGC NET exams in Tura

Tura, June 17: A comprehensive briefing session for invigilators of the upcoming UGC NET Examinations was held today at Don Bosco College, Tura. The examinations, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are scheduled for June 18, 2024.

The briefing session was conducted by Dr. Madhusudhan Saha, Associate Professor, and Dr. Yubraj Sharma, Assistant Professor of Don Bosco College, Tura with the main focus on the responsibilities and protocols invigilators need to follow to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

Tura city for the first time will host the examinations at four centers: Don Bosco College Tura (330501), Sherwood School (330502), Captain Williams (330503), and Nokrek Heights School (330504). A total of 1080 candidates are registered to appear for the exams across these centers.

The invigilators were provided with detailed instructions on examination procedures, including the importance of maintaining academic integrity and ensuring a conducive environment for the candidates.