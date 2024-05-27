Monday, May 27, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nicki Minaj freed after paying fine post arrest for ‘drug possession’

By: Agencies

Minaj was released from police custody in Amsterdam after being arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly carrying drugs. Minaj streamed her arrest on Instagram Live, which led to the postponement of her scheduled concert in Manchester, part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, reports aceshowbiz.com. The arrest occurred at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where Dutch police reportedly found pre-rolled marijuana joints in her luggage. The raptress denied ownership of the drugs, saying that they belonged to her security personnel. “They took my luggage without consent,” Minaj posted on X. Following hours in custody, Minaj was released after agreeing to pay a fine, the amount of which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service. (IANS)

