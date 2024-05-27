Over 450 people booked in Pak after mob attack on Christians

Monday, May 27, 2024
Lahore, May 26: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday booked over 450 people and arrested 25 of them under terrorism and other charges for attacking members of the minority Christian community and police personnel on the issue of the alleged desecration of a religious book.
An enraged mob led by radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists on Saturday attacked the Christian community members in Mujahid Colony of Punjab, some 200 kms from Lahore, and injured two Christians and 10 policemen. The mob burned and ransacked the homes and properties of Christians.
According to the FIR, over 450 people, 50 of them are nominated, surrounded the residence and shoe factory of Nazir Masih (an elderly Christian) accusing him of desecration of the religious book.
The mob set fire to the shoe factory, some shops and a couple of houses. “It also brutally torched Masih but timely arrival of a heavy contingent of police saved the life of Masih and 10 other members of the Christian community,” the FIR says.
Although the family of Masih denied desecration of the religious book but the mob wanted to lynch him. “The enraged mob pelted stones at police personnel when they resorted to baton charge to disperse it,” it says.
A police statement said: “There was no loss of life in the mob attack. More than 10 police officers and personnel have been injured due to stone pelting by the angry people. The police risked their lives to rescue the families and pulled them out of the crowd.” (PTI)

