Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

In a first, Indian Haj pilgrims travel from Jeddah to Mecca by high-speed train
Jeddah, May 26: In a historic first, Indian Haj pilgrims, who arrived at the Jeddah airport on Sunday, travelled to Mecca by high-speed Haramain Train instead of buses.
The arrangement, which will make the journey of the pilgrims more comfortable, has been facilitated by India’s Consulate General in Jeddah in coordination with the concerned Saudi authorities.
The Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General Shahid Alam accompanied by Vice President of Saudi Arabian Railways, Al Harbi and other officials from Ministry of Haj and Ministry of Transport, escorted the Indian Haj pilgrims from Jeddah Airport to Mecca on first such journey on the High Speed Train on Sunday.
With the highest speed of the train being 300 km per hour, the journey will also reduce the travel time from Jeddah to Mecca considerably.
It is estimated that about 32,000 Indian Haj pilgrims will use the exclusive service this year.
The Indian Haj Mission – the biggest operation of its kind handled by the Indian government outside the country’s borders, has closely coordinated logistics with the concerned Saudi authorities to make the new initiative a success. (IANS)

Previous article
Over 450 people booked in Pak after mob attack on Christians
Next article
World Watch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Assault on the poorest

Editor I was shocked to read in The Shillong Times (May 23, 2024) about members of the Hynniewtrep Youth...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

PM takes a leaf out of Arab rulers’ book for invoking divinity to his politics

Finally, a taste of American-style direct debate between Modi and Rahul Gandhi By K Raveendran In asserting his ‘indestructability’, Narendra...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

The Dilemma Called Saipung

By HH Mohrmen Nestled close to the Saipung reserved forest is the area where the Biate people live, and...
EDITORIAL

The Countdown Begins

India’s jumbo-scale voting exercise has completed six phases and is moving to the June 1 final phase. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assault on the poorest

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor I was shocked to read in The Shillong Times...

PM takes a leaf out of Arab rulers’ book for invoking divinity to his politics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
Finally, a taste of American-style direct debate between Modi...

The Dilemma Called Saipung

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen Nestled close to the Saipung reserved forest...
Load more

Popular news

Assault on the poorest

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor I was shocked to read in The Shillong Times...

PM takes a leaf out of Arab rulers’ book for invoking divinity to his politics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
Finally, a taste of American-style direct debate between Modi...

The Dilemma Called Saipung

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen Nestled close to the Saipung reserved forest...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img