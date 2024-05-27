Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge announce birth of baby girl

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are overjoyed as they embark on their journey as new parents.

The model and social media personality, who is the youngest daughter of the legendary singer Lionel Richie, welcomed a baby girl with Grainge on Monday, May 20.

In a heartwarming Instagram post shared recently on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge.

The black-and-white photograph, which has since melted hearts across the internet, captures Richie and Grainge holding their newborn daughter’s tiny feet. (ANI)