Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge announce birth of baby girl

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are overjoyed as they embark on their journey as new parents.
The model and social media personality, who is the youngest daughter of the legendary singer Lionel Richie, welcomed a baby girl with Grainge on Monday, May 20.
In a heartwarming Instagram post shared recently on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge.
The black-and-white photograph, which has since melted hearts across the internet, captures Richie and Grainge holding their newborn daughter’s tiny feet. (ANI)

Previous article
Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light wins Grand Prix award at Cannes
Next article
Taylor Swift mesmerises fans with The Tortured Poets Department
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajkot fire claims 35 lives

Rajkot, May 26: The fire at Gamezone amusement park in Rajkot on May 25 resulted in the loss...
MEGHALAYA

Trolls and cyberbullying expose dark side of social media apps

SHILLONG, May 26: In the era dominated by social media and digital platforms, academic achievements often thrusts students...
MEGHALAYA

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Sunday said it does not want to collaborate with...
MEGHALAYA

Complaints led to ban on toll collection by Hima Sohra: DC

SHILLONG, May 26: The East Khasi Hills district administration said the order to ban the collection of tolls...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajkot fire claims 35 lives

NATIONAL 0
Rajkot, May 26: The fire at Gamezone amusement park...

Trolls and cyberbullying expose dark side of social media apps

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: In the era dominated by social...

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on...
Load more

Popular news

Rajkot fire claims 35 lives

NATIONAL 0
Rajkot, May 26: The fire at Gamezone amusement park...

Trolls and cyberbullying expose dark side of social media apps

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: In the era dominated by social...

State police complicate drive against drugs, claims HYC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 26: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img