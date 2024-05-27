Monday, May 27, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taylor Swift mesmerises fans with The Tortured Poets Department

In a dazzling two-night performance at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 25, Taylor Swift delivered a concert experience to remember.
Fans eagerly awaited the iconic singer’s choice of surprise songs, and Swift did not disappoint.
The 34-year-old pop sensation, known for her hit So High School, performed a heartfelt acoustic mashup featuring the title track from her latest record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, as confirmed by People magazine.
This marked the first time the song was performed live, creating a moment of sheer magic for the fans in attendance and those following online.
The acoustic set also included Now That We Don’t Talk from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening.
As the night progressed, Swift took to the piano, adorned with painted flowers, for another surprise mashup.
This time, she combined You’re on Your Own Kid from her recent album Midnights with Long Live a beloved track from her 2010 album Speak Now, according to People magazine.
The emotional performance left fans in awe, showcasing Swift’s versatility and connection to her music across different eras.
As the Eras Tour continues its European leg, Swift’s next destination is Madrid, Spain, for another highly anticipated two-night performance. (ANI)

