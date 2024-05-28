Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her ‘Zingaat’ viral dance with Rihanna

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 28: Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor shared details about her viral video dancing to the track ‘Zingaat’ alongside global pop star Rihanna.

Janhvi appeared on the new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, along with her ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ co-star Rajkummar Rao.

 

The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

 

During the conversation, Janhvi opened up about her dance video with Rihanna when the two attended an event in March in Mumbai.

 

Janhvi shared: “I had an amazing interaction with Rihanna. After her performance, she came down to meet and mingle with all of us. We all excitedly shouted when she came down, ‘Rihanna! Rihanna!’ and then she pointed at me and started walking towards me. I was scared that I might have done something wrong, but she completely surprised me.”

 

“Rihanna said to me, ‘I see your Instagram all the time’. And I was so surprised, I went, ‘Me??’ She then told me that she thought I was so hot and that she loved the way I did my wave, literally imitating my wave to me… I was like, ‘What is happening here??’ After that, I was ready to go home, because how could anything else that could happen after, possibly top this moment in my life,” shared Janhvi, who was last seen in the movie ‘Bawaal’.

 

The actress further shared how the viral video of them dancing to ‘Zingaat’ came to be.

 

“My friends insisted that I should at least get a picture, and just as I was asking for a selfie, ‘Zingaat’ started playing, and I told her, ‘This is my song!’ She then said, ‘Then Dance!’ and that’s how we danced together and the video was created,” concluded Janhvi.

 

‘Zingaat’, sung by Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale, is from Janhvi’s debut film ‘Dhadak’.

 

The episode will also see Rajkummar and Janhvi sharing stories of fake auditions to boyfriend teasing.

 

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ airs on Netflix at 8 p.m. (IANS)

Previous article
KJo shares first look of Dhadak 2, film books November 22 release
Next article
‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh attacks BJP & PM Modi in his appeal to Punjab voters

  New Delhi, May 30:  Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has attacked the BJP, saying that...
MEGHALAYA

First woman DGP of Meghalaya holds Open House to address public grievances

Shillong, May 30: In an effort to strengthen ties between the public and law enforcement, Idashisha Nongrang, the...
Economy

Centre urges states to go for reforms in granite & marble mining sector

  New Delhi, May 30: The Centre has urged states to take up reforms for enhancing transparency and efficiency...
NATIONAL

Porsche crash twist: Minor’s mom under police scanner

  Pune, May 30:  In a major twist, the Pune Police are investigating the role of Shivani Vishal Agarwal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh attacks BJP & PM Modi in his appeal to Punjab voters

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  Former Prime Minister and Congress...

First woman DGP of Meghalaya holds Open House to address public grievances

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 30: In an effort to strengthen ties...

Centre urges states to go for reforms in granite & marble mining sector

Economy 0
  New Delhi, May 30: The Centre has urged states...
Load more

Popular news

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh attacks BJP & PM Modi in his appeal to Punjab voters

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  Former Prime Minister and Congress...

First woman DGP of Meghalaya holds Open House to address public grievances

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 30: In an effort to strengthen ties...

Centre urges states to go for reforms in granite & marble mining sector

Economy 0
  New Delhi, May 30: The Centre has urged states...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img