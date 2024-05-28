Lum Survey demolition case: Police summon HYC leaders

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 27: The Meghalaya Police on Sunday issued notices to HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem, vice president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh and assistant general secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit in connection with the dismantling of as many as 80 “illegal” structures at Lum Survey on May 23.

The HYC president was issued notice under Section 41-A CrPC where a Sub-Inspector of the Meghalaya police has asked him to appear at Shillong Sadar Police Station on Tuesday. Kharlyngdoh has been summoned on May 30 and Basaiawmoit on May 31.

“During the investigation of FIR vide Case No. 159(05)2024 under section 452/ 427/ 461/ 143/ 144/ 145/ 147/ 148/ 149/ 151/ 152/ 153A/ 506/ 1208 IPC and 6/8 of the MMPO Act registered at Shillong Sadar PS, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 1:00 pm on May 28, 2024 at Sadar Police Station under East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya,” the notices said, adding: “Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice, can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) and (4) of CrPC.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the recent action of the HYC members is a gross violation since the matter is pending in the High Court of Meghalaya.

“Soon there will be a hearing into the matter of dismantling and eviction of illegal structures,” Tynsong told reports while asking people not to take law into their hand or else there may be complications.

Informing that he has already asked the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner to call a joint meeting as the area falls under the Shillong Cantonment Board and the Defence Estates Office, Tynsong added that the government understands the sentiments of the people but there are laws and regulations.

“We are not in favour of sheltering them and if they are illegal settlers, law will take its own course,” he said.

Defending the government, he said that the government is not sleeping on the matter and the verification of the settlers’ antecedents is under way.

When asked how can a pressure group just go and dismantle the illegal structures, he said that the approach of the pressure groups and government are different on the matter.

“We are more concerned about the drugs suppliers and those people who have spoiled the lives of simple people. Government does not sleep and hence we have initiated the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM),” Tynsong said.