Assam coal mine tragedy: Bodies yet to be recovered

Dibrugarh, May 27: Despite efforts for the second consecutive day on Monday, NDRF personnel were yet to recover the bodies of three coal miners, including two from Meghalaya, who were trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased have been identified as John Nongrum of Jatah village and Phingel Umbah of Korhadem village in Ri-Bhoi district. The third victim was identified as Dawa Sherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal.

Officials feared that the trio might have died but their deaths could be confirmed if their bodies were retrieved.

The incident took place in Ledo’s Tikok West mining site between Bargolai and Namdang areas around 12.30 am on Sunday, the official said.

Excavators and other equipment have been deployed for the rescue operation which is under way, the official added.

Meghalaya DGP, Idashisha Nongrang had said on Sunday that the family members of the victims have gone to Tinsukia along with a Ri-Bhoi police team. (PTI)