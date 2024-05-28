Tuesday, May 28, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Cyclone Remal ravages 33/11 KV power lines in Garo Hills region

Guwahati, May 28: Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal today informed that a number of 33/11 kV power lines have been damaged mostly in Garo Hills region due to the cyclone Remal which has wreaked havoc in the state.

The minister informed that restoration work was on a war footing with 80 additional manpower being engaged.

Mondal also said that the retrofitting work on Umiam dam was expected to be completed by end of July or early part of August. According to Minister, he does not see any reason for enforcing load shedding as Meghalaya is in a comfortable position  as far as availability of power was concerned and the ongoing rainfall has only helped the power department.

