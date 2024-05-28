Work together in war on drugs: HYC to agencies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 27: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council on Monday suggested that the state police, the Border Security Force, and the Customs & Central Excise should conduct joint operations and share information on drugs by pooling in resources to tackle the menace in Meghalaya.

The suggestion was put forth in its memorandum submitted to the Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang.

In the letter, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said it is important for the three agencies to work together more often and rope in the village authorities to check the rampant selling and consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

“We believe that most of these drugs are being supplied to the state from outside, as is evident from the seizures and interceptions made by the police,” he said, adding that the situation will improve drastically if the law enforcement agencies crack down hard on the drug traffickers.

The HYC suggested more stringent measures against drug abuse and trafficking as mandated by the NDPS Act of 1985 and regular checks at entry and exit points of the state.

“It has been observed that drug offenders secure acquittal on technical grounds in several cases even though major offences under the Act are non-bailable,” Synrem said.

He said the acquittals in serious NDPS cases create a sense of insecurity in society and undermine the faith of the common man in the criminal justice system.

“Hence, it is incumbent upon the investigating agencies or prosecutors to be well-versed in the compliances of mandatory provisions and the prescribed procedures and to discharge their assigned duties professionally to achieve the desired objective of the law,” he said.

The HYC president pointed out that Section 317 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 (Repealing the Indian Penal Code, 1860), to be in force from July 1, has provisions relating to ‘receiving or retaining’ any stolen property.

“During our interactions with the drug users as well as members of their families, we came across many cases where the users steal from their homes or family members to get money to buy drugs,” he said.

“To create awareness about this particular provision of the law and to discourage the selling and buying of stolen items, especially by drug users, we urge you to take necessary steps to inform the public about this provision and the consequences of violating the same,” Synrem said.

He further urged the DGP to consider the HYC’s suggestions for the welfare of the state as a whole.