India, Pakistan gear up for thrilling neighbourhood showdown

Dubai, May 28: Do you remember the electric atmosphere of a packed stadium, the palpable tension in the air, and the roar of the crowd that echoed for miles? That’s what awaits as India and Pakistan gear up for a thrilling neighbourhood showdown.

In Group A, a pair of neighbours – India and Pakistan along with the USA and Canada – will be joined by Ireland.

India

India enter the T20 World Cup with a burning desire to shatter their streak of near misses in world events, having come agonisingly close in recent tournaments only to falter at the final hurdle.

With a formidable squad at full strength, India now stands poised to reclaim the elusive title they last clinched in the inaugural edition back in 2007.

Under the seasoned leadership of Rohit Sharma, who embarks on his second stint as captain in the T20 World Cup, the team boasts a formidable top-order line-up featuring the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are currently in scintillating form, presenting a pleasant dilemma for Rohit and the team management in selecting the wicket-keeper for the World Cup campaign.

India’s all-round prowess is further bolstered by the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, providing depth and versatility to the squad. The bowling department boasts formidable talent with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and others, ensuring a well-rounded line-up.

India take on Ireland in their tournament opener on 5 June before the focus shifts to the epic clash against Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Key Player – Jasprit Bumrah

India will be bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 due to injury.

Since his comeback, Bumrah has reaffirmed his indispensable role in the team, showcasing his prowess with 20 wickets in 11 matches during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 held at home.

His T20 form has been sensational as well, picking up 20 wickets in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, despite the team struggling in the tournament.Bumrah’s repertoire of skills knows no bounds, and in the unique conditions of the USA and the Windies, where India plays their group stage matches, his ability to vary his deliveries will prove instrumental.

Pakistan

Pakistan, much like their counterparts India, have been tantalisingly close to clinching an ICC trophy, having reached the semi-finals and final in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup.

With the disappointment of those near misses driving them, Babar Azam leads Pakistan into the upcoming tournament with a fervent desire to end their trophy drought.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan have been linchpins of the Pakistan batting line-up for years and will be supported by Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan have a variety of spin-bowling options in Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed to go with the abundance of riches in the pace bowling department.

Spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, the team in green have an admirable pace battery with the presence of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir and Abbas Afridi.

Pakistan take on co-hosts USA in their opening clash on 6 June before facing off against India in a much-awaited clash on 9 June.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Key Player – Babar Azam

Babar Azam has navigated through a turbulent period in recent months, beginning with Pakistan’s disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where they managed only four wins in nine games, leading to an early exit from the group stages.

He was since removed as captain and reinstated as well, tasked with the responsibility of leading Pakistan’s charge at the T20 World Cup under new leadership.

At the forefront of Pakistan’s batting line-up, Babar has been a consistent force, accumulating 3987 runs in 118 matches at an impressive average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 129.91.

He has the experience of leading Pakistan in ICC events, taking the team to the semi-final and final in the last two editions under his leadership. (Agencies)