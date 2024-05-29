USTM student Chinmoyee to represent India at BRICS Sports Games in Russia

Guwahati, May 29: Chinmoyee Rajkhowa, a student from the Department of Social Work at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been recently selected to represent India in the BRICS SPORTS GAMES 2024 to be held from 19th to 25th June. The selection was done by the All India Traditional Wrestling and Pankration Federation in a process that took place from 5th to 7th May 2024 in New Delhi. In the BRICS Sports Games, Chinmoyee will be competing in the Belt Wrestling, women’s 64 kg category.

The 2024 BRICS Sports Games will be held in Kazan, Russia, and is supported by the President and the Government of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan. The Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Sport of the Republic of Tatarstan are responsible for the overall management and organization of the BRICS Games, according to a Press release.

Expressing her feelings, Chinmoyee Rajkhowa, who is currently pursuing her Masters in Social Work, said, “I’m really happy and feel blessed to get the opportunity to join the World BRICS Games and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious event. It’s like a big dream coming true and I expect everyone’s love and support.”

She said that although this will be her eighth international event, she is preparing for it as if it is her first and last event. “I am putting all my heart and soul into work to make a fruitful outcome. I have taken Judo training from a famous Japanese grand master. For the last few years, I’ve been taking belt wrestling training as well. On top of that, I have especially taken training in Tripura for this particular event. I have already secured my position to represent India through the selection in Delhi from 5th to 7th May. Now from the 13th to the 18th June, I’ll be attending the training camp in Dehradun”, she added.

“I would love to thank my parents and friends for supporting me throughout my journey and I am grateful to my beloved university USTM for always supporting me”, she further stated.