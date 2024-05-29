Wednesday, May 29, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Raashii Khanna bats for closing the gender pay gap among film stars

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 29: Actress Raashii Khanna, who recently featured in the Tamil comedy horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’, feels it is high time art is judged by the way it is made, and not by who all is in it.

 

Raashii and her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia attended a special press meet on Wednesday in Mumbai ahead of the release of ‘Aranmanai 4’ in Hindi.

 

The female-led film has already collected Rs 100 crore down South, demonstrating the growing acceptance and appreciation for women-centric narratives.

 

The ‘Madras Cafe’ fame actress said: “It is a validation for all of us as female actors that we can hold a film on our shoulders and deliver. For that, we need filmmakers like Sundar C Sir who believe in us. Also, I believe art and cinema should not be bound by gender.”

 

“It is high time we treat it like that. Films like ‘Article 370’, ‘Crew’ and now our film have proven that women are far ahead just like men. Art should be judged by the way it is made and not by who is in it. Also, we should get better pay cheques because there is a huge gap. I hope that happens in time,” she added.

 

Directed by Sundar C, ‘Aranmanai 4’ also stars Sundar himself, alongside Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and Delhi Ganesh, among others. It is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax.

 

The Hindi version is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 31.

 

On the work front, Rashii also has ‘The Sabarmati Report’, ‘Telusu Kada’, and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RudraM-II air-to-surface missile fired from Su-30 MK-I, meets performance parameters

  New Delhi, May 29:  The RudraM-II air-to-surface missile was successfully test-fired from a Su-30 MK-I fighter jet of...
MEGHALAYA

RO of Shillong PC takes stock of arrangements at votes counting centre

Shillong, May 29: The Returning Officer (RO) of the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency (PC), SC Sadhu along with officials...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to defy Section 144 imposed on votes counting day on June 4

Shillong, May 29: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday has decided to come out in...
MEGHALAYA

Cyclone Remal impact: 1 dead, 903 houses damaged in Meghalaya

Guwahati, May 29 /--/ Heavy rain and wind triggered by Cyclone Remal have caused the loss of one...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RudraM-II air-to-surface missile fired from Su-30 MK-I, meets performance parameters

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 29:  The RudraM-II air-to-surface missile was...

RO of Shillong PC takes stock of arrangements at votes counting centre

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: The Returning Officer (RO) of the...

VPP to defy Section 144 imposed on votes counting day on June 4

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: The Voice of the People Party...
Load more

Popular news

RudraM-II air-to-surface missile fired from Su-30 MK-I, meets performance parameters

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 29:  The RudraM-II air-to-surface missile was...

RO of Shillong PC takes stock of arrangements at votes counting centre

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: The Returning Officer (RO) of the...

VPP to defy Section 144 imposed on votes counting day on June 4

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: The Voice of the People Party...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img