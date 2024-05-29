RO of Shillong PC takes stock of arrangements at votes counting centre

Shillong, May 29: The Returning Officer (RO) of the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency (PC), SC Sadhu along with officials of the district administration and election department inspected the strong room and votes counting centres at Polo Ground here on Wednesday.

Sadhu who was accompanied by East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi told reporters after the inspection that they had made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes scheduled for June 4 for the Shillong Parliamentary seat.

He also reiterated that the district administration has promulgated Section 144 CRPC prohibiting processions and rallies by political parties which will be enforced till 4pm of June 6.

“We are not prohibiting any celebration at the local levels,” Sadhu, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, said.

Meanwhile, he said that the purpose of the inspection was the purpose of briefing all BLOs and other stakeholders like media team, police, CRPF, which are guarding all the strong rooms and counting centres about various arrangements that they have made.