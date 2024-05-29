Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Business

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday they plan to go on a strike amid stalled wage negotiations.

 

The management of the South Korean tech giant and the company’s union have held rounds of talks and negotiations since January but failed to narrow their differences.

 

If realised, it would mark the first-ever walkout by workers at the South Korean tech giant, reports Yonhap news agency.

 

“We declare a strike due to the management’s attitude of disregarding the workers,” the labour union said.

 

Last month, unionised workers voted in favour of a strike after failing to reach a deal on wage hikes with management.

 

Wage negotiations between management and labour broke down in February after rounds of talks over this year’s wage increase.

 

The unions have demanded a 6.5 per cent pay increase with an additional paid day off.

 

Samsung announced last month that it has agreed with its workers to an average 5.1 per cent pay raise for the year.

 

The South Korean tech giant has not had a strike since it was founded in 1969. (IANS)

Industry hails RBI’s 3 new initiatives to bolster fintech sector
