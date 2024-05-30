Thursday, May 30, 2024
Close to 2 lakh people hit by floods in 9 Assam districts

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 30: The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Thursday with areas in nine districts of the state lying submerged, while a deluge-related death was reported from Hailakandi district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed.

The affected districts are Hailakandi, Hojai, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karimganj, Cachar, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

According to the ASDMA flood report issued on Thursday evening, a woman lost her life in Hailakandi district. On Wednesday, one casualty was reported from Karimganj district, while two others were reported missing in Cachar district.

Twenty-two revenue circles in 386 villages lie inundated by floodwaters. As many as 306 villages in the three Barak Valley districts – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi – where rivers have been in spate following heavy rain – remain hit.

As far as urban floods are concerned, a population of 12,047 has been affected in 12 wards across various localities of Silchar town in Cachar district.

Notably, torrential rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal had triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and disruption of infrastructure in the state.

As on Thursday evening, a population of 1,98,856 remained affected by the deluge, of which, 1,02,246 people are bearing the brunt of rising water level in Cachar district alone, while 36,959 people remain hit in Karimganj district.

The situation in Nagaon and Hojai too is grim where 22354 and 22058 people respectively have been affected by the deluge as the Kopili river in Kampur continues to flow above danger level.

So far, 110 relief camps/centres have been opened where 35640 people, including 13475 women and 4220 children, are currently taking shelter.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being conducted by agencies such as SDRF, fire and emergency services (F&ES), local administration, civil defence and trained volunteers with 220 persons evacuated in Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nagaon and Hojai districts on Thursday. Nine medical teams have been deployed as well.

On the other hand, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several areas under Haflong revenue circle in the hill district of Dima Hasao have been damaged by rain-triggered landslides, the district disaster management authority (DDMA) informed.

