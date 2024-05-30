Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Activists file separate complaints against police officials

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, May 30: Social activist from Williamnagar Nilbath Chambugong Marak has sought the transfer of Police Inspector from Tura Bitching N Marak for allegedly misbehaving with the public and harassing them for years.

In his latest complaint to the Meghalaya DGP, Nilbath said that despite many complaints against the police official concerned authorities have not taken any steps to transfer him or take action. Earlier, Nilbath had complained to the Additional Chief Secretary seeking Bitching’s transfer.

A separate complaint has also been filed by Nilbath to the Chief Election Commission of India against the Additional Chief Secretary for failing to act upon the complaint.

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, another social activist Flaming B Marak has also filed a complaint against another police official-SI of Chokpot in South Garo Hills, D R Marak claiming that the official illegally registered a case against him under section 500 IPC without the order of the Magistrate. The complaint in the latter case was also filed to the DGP.

Previous article
Close to 2 lakh people hit by floods in 9 Assam districts
Next article
Meeting held on votes counting preparedness
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

2024 LS polls: Rahul Gandhi held over 100 rallies & public interaction programmes; Kharge gave 50 interviews

New Delhi, May 30: The Congress' electioneering for the 2024 polls, initially started off on a slow note...
NATIONAL

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Owner sent to 14-day judicial custody

  New Delhi, May 30:  A Delhi court on Thursday sent the owner of the Baby Care New Born...
MEGHALAYA

Meeting held on votes counting preparedness

Tura, May 30: A meeting to discuss matters relating to the preparedness for counting of votes of Lok...
NATIONAL

Close to 2 lakh people hit by floods in 9 Assam districts

Guwahati, May 30: The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Thursday with areas in nine districts of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

2024 LS polls: Rahul Gandhi held over 100 rallies & public interaction programmes; Kharge gave 50 interviews

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 30: The Congress' electioneering for the...

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Owner sent to 14-day judicial custody

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  A Delhi court on Thursday...

Meeting held on votes counting preparedness

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 30: A meeting to discuss matters relating...
Load more

Popular news

2024 LS polls: Rahul Gandhi held over 100 rallies & public interaction programmes; Kharge gave 50 interviews

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 30: The Congress' electioneering for the...

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Owner sent to 14-day judicial custody

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  A Delhi court on Thursday...

Meeting held on votes counting preparedness

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 30: A meeting to discuss matters relating...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img