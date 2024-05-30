Activists file separate complaints against police officials

Tura, May 30: Social activist from Williamnagar Nilbath Chambugong Marak has sought the transfer of Police Inspector from Tura Bitching N Marak for allegedly misbehaving with the public and harassing them for years.

In his latest complaint to the Meghalaya DGP, Nilbath said that despite many complaints against the police official concerned authorities have not taken any steps to transfer him or take action. Earlier, Nilbath had complained to the Additional Chief Secretary seeking Bitching’s transfer.

A separate complaint has also been filed by Nilbath to the Chief Election Commission of India against the Additional Chief Secretary for failing to act upon the complaint.

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, another social activist Flaming B Marak has also filed a complaint against another police official-SI of Chokpot in South Garo Hills, D R Marak claiming that the official illegally registered a case against him under section 500 IPC without the order of the Magistrate. The complaint in the latter case was also filed to the DGP.