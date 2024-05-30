Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack against NDA in final campaign rally

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 30: Addressing her final campaign rally for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sounded hopeful of ousting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power at the Centre.

 

Speaking before a roadshow in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency on the last day of campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “The people of Jadavpur are always close to my heart. I am confident that the voters here will back the Trinamool Congress this time as well. In all probability, the NDA will not return to power after the Lok Sabha elections.”

 

Stating that the people of West Bengal should not vote for the BJP, CM Banerjee said, “The Centre has stopped releasing funds required for making payments under the 100-day job scheme in the state.”

 

She also took a swipe at the three-day meditation programme undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, saying: “There is no harm in meditation. But why do you need to take a camera along while doing meditation?”

 

Taking note of the fact that there is a large chunk of voters in Jadavpur whose families came as refugees from Bangladesh after the Partition, the Chief Minister said: “There are no more colonies here. These are all permanent settlements. We should not use the word slums for such areas. The youth staying here are going for higher education now. This is called real elevation in life.” (IANS)

Previous article
Declare compensation for heat wave victims, Rajasthan HC tells state govt
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand smoke pollutants that settle indoors when tobacco is smoked,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered birthday love on Jennifer Winget as she turned 39...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: The Big Apple set to experience the mesmerizing Indo-Pak rivalry  

Shillong, May 30: Come June 9, 2024, and cricket fans all over the world will have their focus...
News Alert

Declare compensation for heat wave victims, Rajasthan HC tells state govt

Shillong, May 30: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the deaths due to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand...

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered...

T20 World Cup: The Big Apple set to experience the mesmerizing Indo-Pak rivalry  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 30: Come June 9, 2024, and cricket...
Load more

Popular news

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand...

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered...

T20 World Cup: The Big Apple set to experience the mesmerizing Indo-Pak rivalry  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 30: Come June 9, 2024, and cricket...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img