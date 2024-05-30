Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K: 7 killed, 28 injured after bus falls in gorge in Akhnoor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, May 30: Seven people were killed and 28 injured on Thursday after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in J&K’s Akhnoor area on the Jammu-Poonch highway.

Officials said that seven people have died and 28 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims went out of the driver’s control near Chungi Morh at Chowk Choura in the Akhnoor area on the Jammu-Poonch road.

The bus was reportedly carrying pilgrims from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The injured have been shifted to Akhnoor Hospital from where those with critical injuries have been referred to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city, officials added.

A massive relief and rescue operation is underway.

–IANS

Previous article
ULFA-I attack on Army camp: NIA chargesheets 6 accused after probe
Next article
USTM students invent environment-friendly Dwij Paper from paper waste
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand smoke pollutants that settle indoors when tobacco is smoked,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered birthday love on Jennifer Winget as she turned 39...
News Alert

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack against NDA in final campaign rally

Shillong, May 30: Addressing her final campaign rally for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, West Bengal Chief...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: The Big Apple set to experience the mesmerizing Indo-Pak rivalry  

Shillong, May 30: Come June 9, 2024, and cricket fans all over the world will have their focus...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand...

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered...

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack against NDA in final campaign rally

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 30: Addressing her final campaign rally for...
Load more

Popular news

Children most vulnerable to third hand smoke: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand...

On Jennifer Winget’s birthday, Karan Wahi says ‘we share something very special’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 30: Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered...

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack against NDA in final campaign rally

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 30: Addressing her final campaign rally for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img