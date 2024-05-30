Thursday, May 30, 2024
ULFA-I attack on Army camp: NIA chargesheets 6 accused after probe

By: Agencies

Guwahati, May 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has, after conducting thorough investigations, charge-sheeted six accused, including four absconders, for various criminal offences in a case involving an attack on an Indian Army camp in Upper Assam by militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in November last year.

The Myanmar-based militant outfit had planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youths had lobbed two grenades on the Army camp located at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on the evening of November 22, 2023, the investigation agency stated.

Fortunately, no person was injured in the assault, which was apparently part of a bigger conspiracy to kill or injure Army personnel through a series of grenade attacks on Army camps across the state.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court here on Wednesday, the agency named Paresh Baruah, the self-styled (SS) chief of the banned organisation, along with SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia, SS 2nd Lt Saurav Asom, SS Captain Abhijit Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, and two others, identified as Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran, as the key conspirators and executors of the attack.

Notably, Parag and Bijoy were arrested from Tinsukia district in December 2023, while the other accused are absconding.

The chargesheet, which the agency claims has exposed the deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the top leadership of ULFA (1) from across the international border, has been filed under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

“Through the chargesheet, a terror network of recruitment, training camps and execution of terrorist attacks has come to light as part of the conspiracy, aimed at the banned outfit’s nefarious anti-India separatist agenda,” the NIA said in a statement.

Investigations by NIA, which had taken over the case earlier from Assam Police, revealed that Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom alias Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoy Asom alias Iqbal alias Ramya Mech alias Bijit Gogol had masterminded the conspiracy.

“The duo had deputed Suresh Gogoi alias Saurav Asom and another cadre to carry out multiple terrorist attacks on Army camps in Assam,” the statement said

“It was further found that Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom alias Aishang Asom had coordinated the entire planning, preparation and execution of the attack in the instant case. He had conspired with Bijoy Moran alias Ipul alias Gandi, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of ULFA(I), and recruited local youths to help in executing the terrorist attack,” it said.

According to NIA investigations, ULFA (I) had been using social media platforms for recruitment of vulnerable youths into the organisation followed by their training for terrorist activities. The proscribed outfit was involved in planning and executing terror attacks in furtherance of its extremist and separatist ideology.

“Investigations are in progress to identify other conspirators and associates of the accused involved in the attack, and to expose the complete terror network,” the agency informed in the statement.

IANS

