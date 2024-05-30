USTM students invent environment-friendly Dwij Paper from paper waste

Guwahati, May 30: A team of students at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya has come up with a sustainable entrepreneurial start-up named Dwij Papers, which converts the waste of chemically made papers into environment-friendly paper and paper products such as coasters, document organizers, bags, cake base plates, envelopes etc.

For this innovation, the team was also awarded 1st Runner up at the final state summit of ECHO 2023-24 organized by WWF India under the aegis of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that was held at the MCB auditorium of Cotton University, Guwahati yesterday.

The team from the Department of Zoology comprised core student members, Atrayee Borthakur, Barshashri Talukdar, Karpun Puli Doley, and Rithik Kanu guided by Mr. Sudipta Nag, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology who participated in WWF ECHO 2023-24, a pan India competition on the production of sustainable products to solve a local problem, as a part of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11.

The team emphasized the paper waste problem of the University and invented this Dwij paper concept, a sustainable entrepreneurial start-up, that converts the waste of chemically made papers into environment-friendly paper and paper products such as coasters, document organizers, bags, cake base plates, envelopes, etc. The project aims not only to reduce the paper waste of the University, but also to educate the local communities about the importance of sustainability, and to reduce the dependency of the university on chemically made papers.

The vision is to make the university self-sufficient in terms of paper consumption and create a role model for every institution to follow. All the finalist institutions and distinguished guests of the event including the state coordinator of WWF applauded the team for their unique ideas and direct impact on the creation of sustainable cities and communities.