MeECL linesmen: The ‘unsung heroes’ who braved cyclone Remal to light up our lives

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Meghalaya was left helpless as tropical cyclone “Remal” unleashed its fury, forcing a slew of government advisories and meteorological warnings, including closure of schools and colleges schools even as residents sought shelter indoors. Yet amidst the widespread natural calamity, emergency workers and dedicated crew of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) donned safety gear as they ventured out to ensure power supply and quick restoration during outages.

Undeterred by the relentless onslaught of nature, linesmen and electrical teams tirelessly toiled, their efforts serving as the unsung anthem of recovery. Battling damaged infrastructure and unforgiving weather conditions, the MeECL staff climbed poles and removed live wires to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The ferocity of the storm wreaked havoc across the state, impacting approximately 5,169 individuals. However, in the face of advisories urging citizens to remain indoors, these valiant emergency personnel, often relegated to the shadows, embraced their duty with unwavering resolve. Forsaking their customary eight-hour shifts, many opted to remain stationed at their posts, prepared to spring into action at a moment’s notice.

One such humble hero, preferring anonymity, shared, “I’ve scarcely set foot in my home over the past three days. We’re perpetually on standby, a skeleton crew racing to the scene upon receiving orders.”

Reflecting on the relentless endeavor, F Langstieh, SE of Shillong’s distribution division, revealed that mere 15-20 emergency personnel were deployed across three divisions, underscoring the glaring manpower deficit.

“With only 2-3 individuals allocated for general maintenance per subdivision, our team is compelled to operate around the clock, regardless of the hours,” he lamented.

The challenges extended beyond manpower shortages, with workers often compelled to undertake additional tasks such as clearing obstructive tree branches—a task compounded by delays in obtaining assistance from the Forest Department.

The lack of manpower also led to the delay in restoring power outages, as the workers have to set priorities.

“When the light goes at night, and then it comes two three hours later, it does not happen magically, it is because these people work relentlessly to restore power,” added Langstieh.

Compelled to augment their workforce, the department enlisted aid from external sources, bolstering their ranks to combat the havoc wreaked by the cyclone.

In Tura, the devastation eclipsed that witnessed in other regions, necessitating an arduous battle against thick vegetation that obscured the root of the problem.

Charmene Sangma, Executive Engineer of Tura’s Distribution Division, acknowledged the magnitude of the undertaking, asserting, “This is indeed a thankless endeavor.”

To support their tireless workers, provisions were made for on-site cooking, ensuring sustenance amidst the relentless pursuit of restoration.

Amidst the tumult, a team of 45-50 workers in Tura labored ceaselessly, equipped with safety apparatus including belts, insulated gloves, and hook sticks.

Among the unsung heroes in Shillong’s distribution efforts were individuals like B. Jana, P. Pariong, and My Syiemlieh, whose valiant efforts epitomised the spirit of service. Their endeavours, though often overlooked, were instrumental in ensuring that households, amidst the darkness, found solace in the restoration of power.

Sanjay Goyal, CMD, MeECL, applauding the staff said, “I appreciate the commitment of our staff and officers in the field who, in spite of inclement weather and risks, have worked day and night to restore the power.”