Bypass project work from June: Prestone

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The state government is confident the Shillong Western Bypass project will take off by the next month.

The government said it has already handed over 70% of land to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and it should be able to hand over another 20% of land within this month.

“As far as Western Bypass is concerned, the benefit goes down to the people of the state. The project cost comes to more or less Rs 640 crore for construction. Then, the cost of land acquisition comes to Rs 680 crore. This amount goes to landowners, clan or whoever is entitled to get compensation,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also in-charge of PWD (Roads), told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the Deputy Commissioners of East Khasi Hills (EKH) and Ri-Bhoi have already released the amount. He added that the DCs of EKH and Ri-Bhoi have handed over 70 per cent and nearly 72 per cent of their total land respectively to the NHIDCL.

“Most likely before the end of this month, we will be able to reach 90 per cent of handing the land to NHIDCL,” Tynsong said.

He said the NHIDCL had an agreement with a company selected for implementing the project and the agreement says until and unless the NHIDCL hands over 90 per cent of the land, the contractor or the company will not be able to start the project.

“I am very sure the state government will be able to hand over at least 90 per cent of land of both districts within this month and perhaps, the project will take off by next month,” he said.

Talking about complexity, Tynsong said, “The land tenure system in Meghalaya is peculiar and challenging because land does not belong to the government but to the individuals and the clans, the raids and the Himas. Even if we want to get two or three inches of land, we have to request the landowners. If they are willing, only then that we can proceed. If they say no, nobody can force them.”

He recalled that he had constituted a committee for the Western Bypass project where the DCs of EKH and Ri-Bhoi were the chairmen. He said when the project was drawn, the DCs had instructed all the magistrates and the ADMs (revenue) to also be a part of the inspection.

Stating that the second phase will entail an assessment to find out which portion of land belongs to whom and it is a lengthy process, Tynsong said, “There are challenges and therefore, the ADMs and the DCs will have to assess and verify the real owners of each plot which may cost Rs 10 or Rs 100 per sq ft. Subsequently, the DCs will send the demand notes to the NHIDCL and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.”

“We have a lot of challenges. Suppose Mr A produces a genuine land document claiming to be rightful owner but after a few months, his brother or sister claims it. The moment this happens, the DC will have to hear the case which will take at least a month to reach conclusion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tynsong described the statement made by an NHIDCL official as “totally wrong” and asked them to meet him.

The official had stated that the NHIDCL may terminate the road projects in Meghalaya if it does not receive support from the state government. The official had also stated that the projects of the NHIDCL have hardly been implemented in Meghalaya because of the alleged indifference of the state government.

According to the official, the government has not disbursed compensation to the landowners for the Shillong Western Bypass although the NHIDCL had provided the entire land acquisition funds to the government.