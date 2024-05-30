Meghalaya granted CUET exemption again

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Meghalaya has been granted exemption from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the third time in a row.

The state government on Wednesday received a communication from the Ministry of Education in this regard.

Announcing the same, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for exempting undergraduate students of Meghalaya seeking admission in colleges affiliated to the North-Eastern Hill University.

“Happy to inform our students that admissions to affiliated colleges to Central University’s in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET for this academic year. I thank @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding,” the Meghalaya CM posted on X.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma later said that the exemption has been given for the year 2024-2025.

Stating that the decision has both pros and cons, he said that the state has got the exemption since many students from the state could not register themselves for the CUET.

It may be mentioned that the recent CUET at NEHU was marred with utter chaos and confusion after which the matter was taken up with the central government.

Pointing out that the state may not have enough justification for CUET exemption in the future, the Education minister said that the colleges, universities and even students in the state must prepare for this competitive exam. “The CUET will help us in evaluating how much we have prepared and students should not fear CUET,” he said.

He also informed that the process is on for those institutions who want to affiliate themselves with the State University.

When asked if the students would get the refund for the CUET, the minister said that the matter will be taken up with the National Testing Agency.