Thursday, May 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mawlai high-rise: KHADC likely to move IIT-G

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The KHADC is likely to approach the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) to vet the safety of the eight-storied high-rise at the Umshing-Mawkynroh locality along the Mawlai Bypass. The building is reportedly owned by an MCS officer.
Talking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday, KHADC Chief Engineer F Syiem said they have asked the owner of the high-rise to submit the structural drawing on Thursday to confirm that the design was done by either an engineer or an architect.
He said that the Structural Design Review Panel (SDRF) will examine if the structural design will be able to support the eight-storied structure and if a need arises, they will approach IIT-G.
This eight-storied structure was apparently constructed without obtaining necessary building permission from the council.
This high-rise is now at risk due to the landslide in the vicinity, following heavy rainfall since Monday night.
Earlier, the council had stopped the construction of this high-rise building about three weeks back following a media report over safety concerns as the building is located just above Grace Academy School.

