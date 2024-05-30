Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Porsche crash twist: Minor’s mom under police scanner

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Pune, May 30:  In a major twist, the Pune Police are investigating the role of Shivani Vishal Agarwal – the mother of the minor boy accused in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons – in the probe pertaining to the destruction of evidence, official sources said here on Thursday.

The officials said that the Sassoon General Hospital authorities – who had chucked the minor boy’s blood samples into a dustbin on May 19 – had allegedly taken the blood sample of his mother and two others present there that day.

Taking a serious view of the lapses that are emerging, the police shall collect the blood samples of the woman and proceed against her in the matter after securing the necessary legal clearances.

Last week, Shivani had cried and denied a purported video of a rap song recorded by her minor son after his arrest on May 19 for the Porsche crash that killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, both aged 24, sparking a nationwide furore.

So far, the police have arrested around 10 persons, the Sassoon General Hospital Dean has been shunted on compulsory leave pending the probe, two senior doctors and a peon have been arrested and suspended, two police officials have also been suspended, and now the minor boy’s mother is under the scanner.

–IANS

Previous article
Man carried Aerodrome Entry permit ID of MP, say Customs on Tharoor’s aide smuggling case
Next article
Centre urges states to go for reforms in granite & marble mining sector
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Dr Manmohan Singh pained over prosperity under UPA being turned into ruins under NDA: Pawan Khera

  New Delhi, May 30: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday spoke on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s...
NATIONAL

Agnibaan rocket launch a momentous occasion for India’s space sector: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 30:  Calling the Agnibaan rocket mission, by IIT Madras startup Agnikul a remarkable feat, Prime...
NATIONAL

RBI sees India as an emerging global hub for chips, electronics manufacturing

Mumbai, May 30:  India’s emerging sectors like renewable energy and semiconductors are expected to make rapid advances on...
Health

Children most vulnerable to thirdhand smoke: Experts

New Delhi, May 30: Children are most vulnerable to third-hand smoke pollutants that settle indoors when tobacco is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dr Manmohan Singh pained over prosperity under UPA being turned into ruins under NDA: Pawan Khera

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30: Congress leader Pawan Khera on...

Agnibaan rocket launch a momentous occasion for India’s space sector: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  Calling the Agnibaan rocket mission,...

RBI sees India as an emerging global hub for chips, electronics manufacturing

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 30:  India’s emerging sectors like renewable energy...
Load more

Popular news

Dr Manmohan Singh pained over prosperity under UPA being turned into ruins under NDA: Pawan Khera

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30: Congress leader Pawan Khera on...

Agnibaan rocket launch a momentous occasion for India’s space sector: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 30:  Calling the Agnibaan rocket mission,...

RBI sees India as an emerging global hub for chips, electronics manufacturing

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 30:  India’s emerging sectors like renewable energy...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img