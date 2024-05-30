Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Sensex falls over 314 points amid muted global cues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 30: Indian equity indices opened in the red on Thursday following muted global cues.

 

At 9:50 a.m., Sensex was at 74,188, down 314 points or 0.42 per cent and Nifty was at 22,605, down 99 points or 0.41 per cent.

 

The banking index is outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Bank is up 255 points or 0.53 per cent, at 48,751.

 

Among the other indices, PSU Bank, Fin Service, and Media are major gainers. Auto, IT, Pharma, Metal, Energy and Infra are major losers.

 

The Indian volatility index (India VIX) is up 0.50 per cent at 24.30 points.

 

Twenty-three out of the 30 Sensex stocks are trading in the red.

 

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Nestle, Titan, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Wipro are the top losers, whereas, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top gainers.

 

Almost all the markets in Asia are trading with a decline. American markets closed in the red on Wednesday. The Dow had slipped more than one per cent. The dollar index remains at 105.

 

Crude oil remains flat — Brent crude at $79 per barrel and WTI crude at $83 per barrel.

 

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, said: “Nifty ended on the losing side once again for the last 3 consecutive sessions ending near the 22700 zone with bias turning weak and has the next crucial support zone maintained near 22500 zone which needs to be sustained as of now.”

 

“For the bias to improve, a decisive breach above the 22800 level is important to carry on with the upward move and thereafter, anticipate retesting the previous peak zone of 23100 levels,” she added. (IANS)

Previous article
SEBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on AGI Greenpac for not disclosing accurate info to shareholders
Next article
India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Child among four injured in London shooting

Shillong, May 30: Three adults and a child have been injured in a shooting near a restaurant in...
Business

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by 14 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter (Q1)...
Technology

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school textbooks and as a result,...
Technology

Nearly 2,500 leaked Search documents are real, says Google

Shillong, May 30: Tech giant Google has admitted that around 2,500 leaked internal documents from its Search feature...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Child among four injured in London shooting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 30: Three adults and a child have...

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Business 0
Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by...

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial...
Load more

Popular news

Child among four injured in London shooting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 30: Three adults and a child have...

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Business 0
Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by...

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img