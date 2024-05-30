Thursday, May 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP to defy Sec 144 on vote counting day

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The leaders of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday decided to defy Section 144 of the CrPC to be imposed on June 4, the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls.
In a statement on May 28, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu defended the imposition of Section 144 – it generally prohibits public gathering – barring rallies and processions from Polo Ground, the counting centre.
VPP president, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit told reporters that the leaders and supporters of the party would march to the ground on June 4 to know the outcome of the election to the Shillong parliamentary seat “even if it means violating the order” issued by the district administration.
He said his party had submitted a petition to the DC, requesting him to revoke the order. “But the DC seems to be adamant,” he added.
Stating that the people have the right to know who wins the election, Basaiawmoit said the party supporters also have the right to celebrate the outcome of the election.
The VPP chief urged the general public not to pay any heed to the restrictive order that prevents people from celebrating the victory of their party and candidate.
“We will not accept any order that attempts to take away the rights of the people in a democratic set-up. Meghalaya does not have a history of violence among supporters of different political parties at the end of counting,” he said.
He said there is no justification for invoking Section 144 to prevent rallies and victory celebrations and to bar people from waiting outside the counting centres to know the outcome of the elections.
The VPP chief said it is surprising that the district administration is concerned about the traffic snarl only on the day of the counting.
“People of Shillong have been suffering due to the perennial traffic problem. They are suffering because the authorities have no solution to this problem,” he said.
He also said citing possible law-and-order problems as a reason to invoke Section 144 is just an excuse on the part of the government. “I strongly suspect a hidden agenda behind this order by the DC,” he added.

