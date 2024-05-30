NPP-BJP pact ended on April 19: Tynsong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The NPP on Wednesday sought to bury the temporary arrangement of a pre-poll pact with the BJP, saying the discussion to this effect ended on the voting day on April 19.

The NPP is also hopeful that irrespective of the allegations made by political parties of NPP and BJP being the same, the voters have voted responsibly.

“We do have confidence and we still have faith that this time again NPP will win both the Shillong and Tura seats, irrespective of the allegations made by the political parties that NPP is BJP and BJP is NPP,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

These allegations ended at 4 pm on April 19, he added.