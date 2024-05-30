Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP-BJP pact ended on April 19: Tynsong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The NPP on Wednesday sought to bury the temporary arrangement of a pre-poll pact with the BJP, saying the discussion to this effect ended on the voting day on April 19.
The NPP is also hopeful that irrespective of the allegations made by political parties of NPP and BJP being the same, the voters have voted responsibly.
“We do have confidence and we still have faith that this time again NPP will win both the Shillong and Tura seats, irrespective of the allegations made by the political parties that NPP is BJP and BJP is NPP,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.
These allegations ended at 4 pm on April 19, he added.

Previous article
Bypass project work from June: Prestone
Next article
VPP to defy Sec 144 on vote counting day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Remal: State govt sanctions Rs 19.85 cr for relief work

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The state government has disbursed a total of Rs 19.85 crore to the...
MEGHALAYA

HC rejects plea on age limit for police jobs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The High Court of Meghalaya has refused to give an interim order in...
MEGHALAYA

EKH admin not to revoke bar on poll victory rallies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: East Khasi Hills District Magistrate SC Sadhu on Wednesday appeared firm on not...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to defy Sec 144 on vote counting day

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The leaders of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday decided...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Remal: State govt sanctions Rs 19.85 cr for relief work

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The state government has...

HC rejects plea on age limit for police jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The High Court of...

EKH admin not to revoke bar on poll victory rallies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: East Khasi Hills District...
Load more

Popular news

Remal: State govt sanctions Rs 19.85 cr for relief work

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The state government has...

HC rejects plea on age limit for police jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: The High Court of...

EKH admin not to revoke bar on poll victory rallies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: East Khasi Hills District...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img