Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Minister holds stock-taking meeting on impact of Cyclone Remal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, May 31: A review meeting was held today by Meghalaya Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Kyrmen Shylla on Cyclone Remal impact in Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary, M. War Nongbri, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department, and other government officials from SDMA.

The focus of the meeting was on detailed review of various aspects of disaster management, particularly in connection with the recent Cyclone Remal and its aftermath. Discussions centered around the extensive damages caused by the Cyclone, including landslides and heavy rainfall that severely affected all districts of Meghalaya.

Key points addressed during the meeting included : The extent of the losses including landslides, house damage, road and communication disruption, flooding etc., as suffered  by the public of Meghalaya due to the disaster, the specific areas and infrastructure that suffered significant damage, the immediate and ongoing relief efforts being conducted.

The meeting underscored the actions taken by various responders including SDMA, SDRF, Deputy Commissioners, the three line departments, the MeECL. These agencies have been instrumental in the relief process, providing timely assistance to those affected and working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas.

The Minister was also apprised of the preparedness measures, actions taken by State Emergency Operations Center, Districts, using Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) in dissemination of warnings/alerts, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) all warning apps of government of India.

He further emphasized the need for continued vigilance and preparedness to mitigate the impacts of such disaster in the future.

The minister apprised of the ongoing search & rescue efforts at Nongpriang, relief measures and restoration works in all the districts.  The Minister will also make a visit to Nongpriang under Shella-Bholaganj C& RD Block on June 1 next.

 

Previous article
EKH dist admin revokes bar on victory procession, rallies on votes counting day
Next article
Garo groups, clans oppose review of existing quota policy  
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against a Mumbai realtor who was...
NATIONAL

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, was produced...
NATIONAL

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday with a population of 3,49045 affected while...
NATIONAL

Robust 8.2 per cent GDP growth is only trailer of things to come: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Q4 GDP growth data for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened...
Load more

Popular news

ED files charge sheet against Mumbai builder for duping flat buyers of Rs 400 crore

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 31:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed...

Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna’s custody to SIT till June 6

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 31: Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused...

Assam flood scene worsens; 6 deaths reported; nearly 3.5 lakh affected

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 31: The flood situation in Assam worsened...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img