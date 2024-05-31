Meghalaya Minister holds stock-taking meeting on impact of Cyclone Remal

Shillong, May 31: A review meeting was held today by Meghalaya Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Kyrmen Shylla on Cyclone Remal impact in Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary, M. War Nongbri, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department, and other government officials from SDMA.

The focus of the meeting was on detailed review of various aspects of disaster management, particularly in connection with the recent Cyclone Remal and its aftermath. Discussions centered around the extensive damages caused by the Cyclone, including landslides and heavy rainfall that severely affected all districts of Meghalaya.

Key points addressed during the meeting included : The extent of the losses including landslides, house damage, road and communication disruption, flooding etc., as suffered by the public of Meghalaya due to the disaster, the specific areas and infrastructure that suffered significant damage, the immediate and ongoing relief efforts being conducted.

The meeting underscored the actions taken by various responders including SDMA, SDRF, Deputy Commissioners, the three line departments, the MeECL. These agencies have been instrumental in the relief process, providing timely assistance to those affected and working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas.

The Minister was also apprised of the preparedness measures, actions taken by State Emergency Operations Center, Districts, using Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) in dissemination of warnings/alerts, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) all warning apps of government of India.

He further emphasized the need for continued vigilance and preparedness to mitigate the impacts of such disaster in the future.

The minister apprised of the ongoing search & rescue efforts at Nongpriang, relief measures and restoration works in all the districts. The Minister will also make a visit to Nongpriang under Shella-Bholaganj C& RD Block on June 1 next.