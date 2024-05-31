NY promises unprecedented security for India-Pak clash

New York, May 30: New York’s Nassau County will have unprecedented security arrangements in place for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 due to the threat of a terror attack here even though state Governor Kathy Hochul insisted that it is not credible “at this time.” The Eisenhower Park Stadium at the Nassau County will host eight matches of the tournament-proper, including India’s three outings. The Indians will also play a practice game against Bangladesh here on June 1.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed state police to elevate security measures to ensure safety of the crowds.

“In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I’ve directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears,” Hochul said in a post on X.

A report on CNN said that New York officials are putting safety precautions in place “after terror group ISIS-K made a global threat earlier this year” against the World Cup.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.

“That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for ‘that lone wolf to act out’,” the report said.

“I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium,” Ryder said in that report.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said described the mega-event, which is likely to draw massive crowds from among the expats, as “Super Bowl on steroids”.

“There will be teams from all over the world coming in. There will be fans from all over the world coming to Nassau County…we have been meeting for well over six months on a regular basis to talk about security concerns and health care concerns, which could potentially arise at any kind of event of this magnitude.” “We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman also noted the county’s coordinated security efforts with federal partners, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security among others.

“To that end, we have taken many, many precautions as well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe,” he said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign by taking on Ireland on June 5, followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 9.

The team will then face hosts USA on June 12.

The terror threat to the event was first revealed by Trinidad’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley and the ICC had responded to it by asserting that a robust security cover is in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

“The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.

“We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” teh ICC had stated. (PTI)