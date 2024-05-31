Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Wearing India jersey is different feeling: Rishabh Pant

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New York, May 30: It would be 527 days since his life-threatening accident when Rishabh Pant dons the India jersey on June 5 at the Nassau County ground for the opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland and he can’t wait for it.
On March 23 this year, Pant wore the blue of Delhi Capitals while making an emotional comeback after the horrific car crash in 2022 but he is more eager to wear a different shade of blue — the ‘India Blue’ to be specific.
“Getting back on the field with an Indian jersey on is a different feeling altogether. this is something I missed a lot…Hopefully I (can) make it count and make it better from here,” Pant told BCCI.TV on the sidelines of India’s first net session ahead of the warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.
Pant, who underwent an intense 15-month rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, had teammate Suryakumar Yadav for company during this interaction and recalled the time how his presence helped him cope with the loneliness of his injury management programme in the NCA.
“Seeing the team here and meeting them again, spending time, having fun with them, having a conversation with them, I really enjoyed,” a beaming Pant said.
Having scored 446 runs in 13 IPL games, Pant is slowly getting back into the groove. The leaner and fitter Pant looked in nice touch at the India nets at the Cantiague Park on the outskirts of New York City.Pant also spoke about the prospects of cricket gaining popularity in the USA going forward. He felt the T20 World Cup could be the start of an eventful chapter.“We are used to playing in certain countries but this is a different prospect. It has opened up a different channel for sport because I feel cricket is growing around the world and…getting the exposure here would be nice for cricket as well as USA cricket,” he said.
He spoke about the drop-in pitches that will be used during the tournament and also the bright sunshine that he and the rest of the team is getting used to.“New pitches are there. I’m just getting used to the conditions,” Pant concluded. (PTI)

Previous article
Meghalaya Cricket Association to host North East cricket conclave
Next article
NY promises unprecedented security for India-Pak clash
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourist flow expected to surge in state

SHILLONG, May 30: Hoteliers and the tourism sector in Meghalaya are anticipating a significant increase in tourist arrivals...
SALANTINI JANERA

Silkata skulni SMC-ko niam gri songa ine badi ka·a

TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani Silkata songo donggipa Atimullah Memorial Secondary School-ni School Managing Committee (SMC)-ko songni manderang...
SPORTS

NY promises unprecedented security for India-Pak clash

New York, May 30: New York’s Nassau County will have unprecedented security arrangements in place for the T20...
SPORTS

Meghalaya Cricket Association to host North East cricket conclave

By Our Reporter Shillong, May 30: The 9th Conclave of the North East Cricket Development Committee (NECDC), which is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourist flow expected to surge in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: Hoteliers and the tourism sector in...

Silkata skulni SMC-ko niam gri songa ine badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani Silkata songo donggipa Atimullah...

NY promises unprecedented security for India-Pak clash

SPORTS 0
New York, May 30: New York’s Nassau County will...
Load more

Popular news

Tourist flow expected to surge in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: Hoteliers and the tourism sector in...

Silkata skulni SMC-ko niam gri songa ine badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani Silkata songo donggipa Atimullah...

NY promises unprecedented security for India-Pak clash

SPORTS 0
New York, May 30: New York’s Nassau County will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img