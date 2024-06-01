Saturday, June 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

INDIA bloc on cusp of victory, June 4 will witness new dawn: Stalin

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Chennai, June 1: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, said on Saturday that the INDIA bloc was on the cusp of victory and that June 4 would witness a new dawn.

In a post on his X handle, the DMK President said that the aim of forming the Opposition bloc for the Lok Sabha elections was to put an end to the ten-year-old ‘fascist’ rule of the BJP.

CM Stalin further said in his post that this aim seems to have been achieved and that the Opposition bloc had succeeded in rallying a formidable combination against the BJP.

He also alleged that through relentless campaigning the INDIA bloc revealed the false image created by the BJP.

CM Stalin also said that senior leader and DMK Treasurer, TR Baalu would attend the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi later on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also called upon the DMK cadres to be vigilant during counting of votes on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led front had won 38 out of the 39 seats in the state.

This time too, the DMK is expected to win majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

Previous article
Deepika Singh: I had never planned that I’d be protagonist of a show
Next article
Pharm students of USTM develop chewable herbal dentifrice
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that due to the overwhelming support...
NATIONAL

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka on Saturday reserved its order on whether to issue...
INTERNATIONAL

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday highlighted the growing defence partnership with India...
NATIONAL

Gold smuggling: DRI suspects involvement of more AI Express crew members

  Thiruvananthapuram, June 1: After arresting two cabin crew members of Air India Express for allegedly smuggling gold, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

NATIONAL 0
  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath...

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka...

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin...
Load more

Popular news

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

NATIONAL 0
  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath...

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka...

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img