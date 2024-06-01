Saturday, June 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Pharm students of USTM develop chewable herbal dentifrice

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, June 1: A team of three talented students from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) along with their mentor faculty have secured the First Prize for their start-up idea, ‘Formulation of a Chewable Dentifrice,’ at INNOVATE-A-THON 1.0.

The event was organized by the Atal Incubation Centre, NIPER-Guwahati Foundation, and supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India. The team will receive annual funding support from NIPER, according to a Press release.

Gouranga Baruah, Lobsang Tashi, and Riya Salam, all B. Pharm final year students, under the guidance of Dr Sudarshana Borah Khanikor, Associate Professor and Vice-Principal, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, USTM have created a chewable dentifrice product which is a gummy, chewing gum like material which would help in the deep cleansing of our teeth.

In this regard, Dr Sudarshana Borah Khanikor stated that the development of a chewable gummy dentifrice from an ethnomedicinal plant in North East India will be user-friendly as well as eco-friendly. Dr Khanikor said, “These are sugarless products that contain materials that are highly beneficial for our teeth and for cleaning purposes and do not contain any toxins. Application of these would be convenient over the regular toothpaste and mouthwashes because of being toxin-free, user friendly, and at the same time, there will be economic use of water. This would also induce teeth whitening properties and can help to get rid of halitosis and other periodontal diseases”.

 

Previous article
INDIA bloc on cusp of victory, June 4 will witness new dawn: Stalin
Next article
Mehbooba Mufti to skip INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi today
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that due to the overwhelming support...
NATIONAL

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka on Saturday reserved its order on whether to issue...
INTERNATIONAL

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday highlighted the growing defence partnership with India...
NATIONAL

Gold smuggling: DRI suspects involvement of more AI Express crew members

  Thiruvananthapuram, June 1: After arresting two cabin crew members of Air India Express for allegedly smuggling gold, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

NATIONAL 0
  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath...

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka...

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin...
Load more

Popular news

There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

NATIONAL 0
  Gorakhpur, June 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath...

Defamation case: K’taka court reserves order on issuing warrant against Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 1: A Special MP/MLA court in Karnataka...

US says defence partnership with India ‘really strong’ and better than ever before

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img