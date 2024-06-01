Saturday, June 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Mehbooba Mufti to skip INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi today

By: Agencies

Srinagar, June 1: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will skip the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on Saturday due to the health concerns of her mother.

Mehbooba Mufti has said that since her mother underwent an-eye surgery recently, she won’t be able to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Saturday.

INDIA bloc has invited both the National Conference (NC) and the PDP for the meeting. The NC, represented by President Farooq Abdullah, will attend the meeting.

Notably, despite both NC and PDP being allies of the INDIA bloc, the Congress supported the NC candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmad against Mehbooba Mufti in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat election.

–IANS

 

