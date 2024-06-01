Saturday, June 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Sufficient coal stocks at thermal power plants amid high power demand: Ministry

New Delhi, June 1: Amid extremely high demand for power in scorching heat, the coal stocks at thermal power plants are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days, the Ministry of Coal said on Saturday.

India’s power demand hit a new high at 250 GW on Thursday amid the heat wave conditions in most of north India as several cities recorded soaring mercury.

The ministry said coal stocks at thermal power plants continue to be more than 45 MT, which is 30 per cent higher compared to last year.

“The stocks are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days. During the month of May, average daily depletion at the thermal power plant end has been only 10,000 tonnes per day,” the ministry informed.

Coal Production growth is more than 8 per cent over last year and the stock at the mine pit-head is over 100 MT resulting in adequate coal to power sector.

The Ministry of Railways has ensured a 9 per cent average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes.

“Evacuation through coastal shipping has also seen significant growth as traditionally coal was being transported via Paradip port only. Now under proper coordination as per coal logistics policy, it has resulted in the evacuation of coal through Dhamra and Gangavaran ports also,” said the ministry.

The ministry said it is geared up to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants during monsoon season and more than 42MT coal would be kept available.

–IANS

