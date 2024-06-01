Saturday, June 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Here’s why filmmaker Mohit Suri says music is way bigger than a film

By: Agencies

Mumbai, June 1: Director Mohit Suri, who is known for films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Ek Villain’, and ‘Murder 2’, feels that music surpasses the lifespan of a film. He said that music is more accessible and leaves a lasting impact on the mind.

Mohit’s keen sense of music has consistently contributed to his box-office success. The original soundtracks of all his films, including ‘Awarapan’, ‘Murder 2’, and ‘Kalyug’, have been chartbusters, establishing him as one of the few Bollywood directors with a terrific track record in film music.

The director said on The Music Podcast: “Music is way bigger than a film. I feel that films are part of the music industry. A watchman on night duty listens to music to stay awake. A toddler is put to sleep with music, he doesn’t understand films, but he understands music.”

He then said that in the film industry, people who have a great sense of music automatically have a sharp eye for editing and storytelling. Like music, a narrative also functions on beats, and catching the right beat comes only from an acute sense of music.

“In films, if you have a good sense of music, then it’s said that you have a good grip on editing. Music has a mathematical pattern. A country may not have a film industry, but someone in that country is somewhere playing music that connects with people,” he added.

–IANS

