No possibility of BJP winning any LS seat in Kerala: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2:CPI-M Central Committee member and former minister A.K. Balan on Sunday said that there is no possibility of the BJP winning any Lok Sabha seat in Kerala as projected by Exit Polls.

However, he added that if BJP candidate and Malayalam movie superstar Suresh Gopi wins from Thrissur it will be because of the Congress.

All the Exit Polls have projected that the BJP will win one to four seats in Kerala. The BJP is also expecting to win the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Lok Sabha seats.

“Exit Polls showing that the BJP is winning seats in Kerala is a joke,” Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works and CPI-M State Secretariat member P.A. Mohammed Riyas told media persons in Kozhikode.

He said that the BJP will not win any seats in Kerala.

“During the 2021 Assembly elections, all the Exit Polls projected the defeat of several CPI-M leaders including my seat but we won all seats with an all-time record victory margin,” Riyas said

He said that the people of Kerala take these Exit Polls as a ‘joke’. “There is nothing serious in the outcome of these Exit Polls in Kerala,” he said.

Riyas said that the performance of the state government has been exemplary and that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has zero corruption track record.–IANS