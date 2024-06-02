PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today; discuss impact of Remal, heatwave, 100-day programme

New Delhi, June 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding up to seven meetings on a wide range of topics on Sunday. These meetings will include matters of immediate concern.

As per sources in the Central government, the first meeting will review the post-cyclone situation, especially in the northeastern states. Cyclone Remal made landfall on May 27 in West Bengal at a speed of 135 kmph, uprooting trees and bringing heavy rains and damages along the way.

Following that, the PM will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation across the country. Most states in north and central India have been under the spell of an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in many cities.

On Wednesday, IMD’s daily evening bulletin reported a maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur – the highest in the country – before it was withdrawn. However, as per IMD, the heatwave conditions in north India will likely reduce in the coming two days.

Other meetings of the Prime Minister will include an elaborate brain-storming session to review the agenda for the 100-day programme.

This highlight comes at the back of pollsters predicting a third successive term for PM Modi. This session is expected to outline the Modi government’s priorities and strategies for the coming months.

Prior to the election campaign, PM Modi had made it abundantly clear that all the tough decisions will be made in the first 100 days of his government.

Majority of exit polls on Saturday projected 350 plus seats for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Prime Minister will also proceed to hold a meeting to review the preparations for World Environment Day to be celebrated on a grand scale. The occasion falls on June 5.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’. Saudi Arabia will be the host country for the international occasion which has chosen to highlight global and local efforts.–IANS