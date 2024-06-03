Monday, June 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win the maximum number of seats in seven of the eight northeastern states, including Sikkim, while the Congress, which managed to win just one of the 11 seats in 2019 in these seven states, is predicted to wrest the Inner Manipur seat from it in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Matrize Exit Poll predicted.

The BJP is likely to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, while its ally National People’s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is expected to win both Tura and Shillong parliamentary seats in the state, it said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Meghalaya Congress President Vincent H. Pala won the Shillong seat, defeating United Democratic Party’s Jemino Mawthoh. Pala is seeking re-election from Shillong.

The Exit Poll predicted that Congress is likely to win the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat while the Outer Manipur (reserved for tribals) seat might go in favour of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), an ally of the BJP.

BJP ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is likely to retain the lone Nagaland seat, and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is likely to wrest the state’s lone seat from the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in a tough contest, the exit poll projected.

In Mizoram, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to wrest the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat from the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), it said.

The ZPM came to power in the last November Assembly polls, crushing the MNF.

IANS

 

