Fruit production rise, vegetables decline in 2023-24

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 4: The Agriculture Ministry’s second advance estimates of 2023-24 for the area and production of horticultural crops in the country released on Tuesday reflect an increase in the output of fruits while a decline is seen in the production of vegetables.

 

Estimates of production of various horticultural crops have been compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other governmental source agencies. Some vegetable crops such as onion and potato appear to have been impacted by the erratic weather.

 

 

 

The highlights of the estimates are:

 

 

 

The horticulture production in the country in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) is estimated to be about 352.23 million tonnes, which represents a decrease of about 32.51 lakh tonnes (0.91 per cent) over 2022-23 (final estimates).

 

 

 

The production of fruits, honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices, aromatics and medicinal plants are estimated to increase while the output of vegetables is seen to be lower.

 

 

 

The production of fruits is expected to reach 112.63 million tonnes, mainly due to increases in the production of bananas, lime/lemon, mango, guava and grapes. On the other hand, production of apple and pomegranate are expected to decrease as compared to 2022-23.

 

 

 

Production of vegetables is envisaged to be around 204.96 million tonnes. An increase is expected in the production of bottle gourd, bitter gourd, cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, tapioca, carrot and tomato, whereas, a decrease in production is envisaged in onion, potato, brinjal and other vegetables.

 

 

 

Production of onion is expected to be at 242.12 lakh tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) compared to 302.08 Lakh Tonne last year, a decrease of about 60 lakh tonne.

 

 

 

Potato production in the country is expected to be around 567.62 lakh tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) that is, a decrease of about 34 lakh tonne, mainly due to decrease in production reported in Bihar and West Bengal.

 

 

 

Production of tomato is expected to be around 212.38 lakh tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) compared to around 204.25 Lakh Tonne last year, an increase of 3.98 per cent lakh tonne. (IANS)

Allies bring disappointment to BJP in UP
BJP-led alliance set to bag 11 LS seats in Assam
