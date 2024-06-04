Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Indian batter Kedar Jadhav retires from int’l cricket

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Pune, June 3: Taking a cue from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India and Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, four years since his last appearance for the country.
The 39-year-old, who made his international debut for India in November 2014 during an ODI against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, went on to play 73 one-dayers and nine T20Is.
“Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket,” (sic) wrote Jadhav on X in the manner similar to Dhoni’s retirement announcement in 2020.
Jadhav, meanwhile, is currently captaining Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League which got underway in Pune on Sunday.
Jadhav scored 1,389 runs at 42.09 with two centuries and six fifties for India in 73 ODIs whereas he also made 122 runs in the six outings in the nine T20Is he played.
Arguably, Jadhav’s biggest moment under the sun came during the Pune ODI against England in January 2017, when he got his second ODI ton, smashing a brutal 76-ball 120 with 12 fours and four sixes to fire India to a three-wicket win in a high-scoring contest.
Jadhav teamed up with Virat Kohli (122) to put on 200 from a mere 147 balls for the fifth wicket after India were reduced to 63/4 at one stage chasing 351.
Having developed his off-spin skills, Jadhav also emerged as potent option with the ball with his slingy action that fetched him 27 ODI wickets.
In the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter played for Chennai Super Kings, (formerly) Delhi Daredevils, now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)

Previous article
Ireland coach believes his team can beat Men in Blue
Next article
Swiatek, Gauff make short work of others
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty winds on landing here summed up the Australian cricket...
SPORTS

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain, defending champions England will hope to get their act...
SPORTS

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put under extreme pressure by a plucky Papua New Guinea...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

World Athletics unveils new c’ship to decide ‘ultimate’ performers Monaco, June 3: The international athletics body on Monday launched...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty...

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain,...

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

SPORTS 0
Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put...
Load more

Popular news

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty...

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain,...

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

SPORTS 0
Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img