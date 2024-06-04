Tuesday, June 4, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya: Ruling NPP trailing in both LS seats; Congress leading in one

Shillong, June 4: Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is trailing in both Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Congress and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) are leading in one seat each.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission of India, in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, VPP candidate Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon is leading by 2,86,123 votes, bagging 4,38,286 votes so far.

The Tura Lok Sabha seat, which is a family bastion of the ruling NPP, has come up with surprising numbers. Party candidate and incumbent MP Agatha Sangma has been trailing by 1,43,382 votes. Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma is leading, and he has got 3,47,863 votes.

Agatha Sangma is the sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Sitting MP and Congress candidate in the Shillong seat, Vincent Pala has got 1,52,163 votes. NPP candidate and Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has received 1,43,284 votes, and she is currently in the third position.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate in Meghalaya and extended support to its ally, the NPP, in both Lok Sabha seats of the state.

–IANS

Sensex, Nifty in free fall as counting enters crucial phase
Raebareli BJP candidate concedes defeat, apologises to people
