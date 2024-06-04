Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Raebareli BJP candidate concedes defeat, apologises to people

By: Agencies

Raebareli (UP), June 4: BJP candidate from Raebareli, Dinesh Pratap Singh, has conceded defeat midway through the counting of votes.

In a post on social media, Singh who is challenging Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, wrote “I worked very hard but there were some lapses for which I apologise to the people of Raebareli. I thank my workers and apologise to the people of Raebareli. We worked hard but the result is not in our hands. The people are like God and their decision is appropriate. I want to assure the people that I will always be there to serve them.”

Singh posted this message when the vote difference between him and Rahul Gandhi crossed one lakh.

The latest figures as provided by the Election Commission showed Rahul Gandhi securing 3,56,463 and establishing a massive lead of 1,99,212 over Dinesh Pratap Singh, who has got 1,57,251 so far.

Raebareli was last represented by Sonia Gandhi, who became a Rajya Sabha member and did not contest the Lok Sabha seat this time.

The constituency is considered the family bastion of the Gandhis.

