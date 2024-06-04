Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Sensex, Nifty in free fall as counting enters crucial phase

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 4:  The Indian indices went into a free fall on Tuesday with all the sectoral indices led by PSUs trading in deep red, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections entered a crucial phase.

While the Sensex shed nearly 6,000 points, about 8 per cent, to reach 70,397, the Nifty plunged 8.5 per cent, or nearly 2,000 points, to reach 21,329 (as of 12.30 p.m.).

The BSE-listed companies have erased a market cap of nearly Rs 44 lakh crore of investors’ money so far on Tuesday.

The entire BSE Capital Goods index plummeted close to 10 per cent as early trends showed a diminished-majority win for the BJP-led NDA.

Earlier, the markets opened with a steep fall on Tuesday. In early trade, the Sensex slipped 2,713 points or 3.55 per cent, while the Nifty fell 838 points or 3.65 per cent.

The India volatility index (India VIX) was up 44 per cent at 33.33 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed 2,507 points or 3.39 per cent higher at 76,468, while the Nifty ended 733 points or 3.25 per cent higher at 23,263, two days after most of the Exit Polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Omar Abdullah trailing behind rival by over 50,000 votes in J&K’s Baramulla
Next article
Meghalaya: Ruling NPP trailing in both LS seats; Congress leading in one
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly registering his victory in Thrissur with a 72,000 margin,...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4: National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conceded defeat to...
MEGHALAYA

VPP members begin celebrations in Shillong sensing imminent victory in LS polls

Shillong, June 4: As the VPP candidate from Shillong Parliamentary Constituency Dr Ricky Syngkon all set to be...
NATIONAL

Raebareli BJP candidate concedes defeat, apologises to people

  Raebareli (UP), June 4: BJP candidate from Raebareli, Dinesh Pratap Singh, has conceded defeat midway through the counting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly...

Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 4: National Conference leader and former J&K...

VPP members begin celebrations in Shillong sensing imminent victory in LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: As the VPP candidate from Shillong...
Load more

Popular news

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly...

Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 4: National Conference leader and former J&K...

VPP members begin celebrations in Shillong sensing imminent victory in LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: As the VPP candidate from Shillong...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img