Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Satwik-Chirag pair aim for title defence

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jakarta, June 3: Keeping the Olympics in mind, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will seek consistency as they gear up to defend their doubles title at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.
The top seeded Indian pair, who are among favourites to win a gold at Paris Olympics, have enjoyed a good run this season with four final appearances and two wins (French Open Super 750 and Thailand Open Super 500.) But they found it a tad difficult to negotiate the variety of serves dished out by the Indonesians and Chinese at the Thomas Cup and made early exits from the All England Open and the Singapore Open last week.
Satwik and Chirag, who created history by winning India’s first BWF Super 1000 title here last year, will look to address the slight drop in their level this week when they begin their campaign against Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia.
With the Paris Games less than two months away, the Olympic-bound shuttlers will have just a couple of tournaments — Australian Open and Canada Open —to polish their skills and eliminate any lingering rust before the quadrennial extravaganza.
Pressure will also be on two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to build her confidence ahead of the Paris Games. The runner-up finish in Malaysia would have boosted her morale, but the meltdown in the decider, after leading 11-3 to eventually lose the final against China’s Wang Zhi Yi, is worrisome.
While top stars such as An Se Young, Chen Yu Fei, Akane Yamaguchi and Carolina Marin skipped the Malaysia Open, the quartet will be vying for top honours this week. (PTI)

Previous article
Mbappé not in France squad
Next article
Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses, Carlsen jumps to sole lead
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty winds on landing here summed up the Australian cricket...
SPORTS

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain, defending champions England will hope to get their act...
SPORTS

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put under extreme pressure by a plucky Papua New Guinea...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

World Athletics unveils new c’ship to decide ‘ultimate’ performers Monaco, June 3: The international athletics body on Monday launched...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty...

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain,...

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

SPORTS 0
Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put...
Load more

Popular news

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty...

Holders Eng hope to set tone against Scotland; Afghans favourites vs Uganda

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 3: Deprived of ideal preparation by rain,...

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG

SPORTS 0
Georgetown, June 3: Two-time champions West Indies were put...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img